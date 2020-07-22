AAP Entertainment

Megan Gale’s brother found dead in Perth

By AAP Newswire

The brother of model Megan Gale has been found dead in bushland in Perth.

Police said a member of the public found Jason Gale's car in bushland in Karragullen, in Perth's south-east, on Tuesday.

A body believed to be that of Mr Gale was found in the area.

Police issued an alert last Friday saying the 49-year-old had gone missing from his Bibra Lake home and there were concerns for his welfare.

He was last seen on the morning of July 14 buying petrol and water in Pingelly.

Police said they are not treating Mr Gale's death as suspicious, and a report is to be prepared for the coroner.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

