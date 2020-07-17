AAP Entertainment

McCartney and Ringo make ‘magic’ music

By AAP Newswire

Paul McCartney - AAP

1 of 1

Paul McCartney says playing music with Ringo Starr for their first post-Beatles collaboration has been "a sort of magic".

The pair have worked together on the track "Beautiful Night", which had been part of Sir Paul's 1997 Flaming Pie album, which is being re-issued this month.

He is releasing a new version of the Beautiful Night music video, as well as a Beautiful Night EP.

"I'd been saying to Ringo for years that it'd be great to do something, because we'd never really done that much work together outside The Beatles," McCartney said.

"One night, Jeff (Lynne) suggested, 'Why don't you get Ringo in?' and I said, 'OK'. It just sort of happened.

"I had this song Beautiful Night which I'd written quite a few years ago. I'd always liked it but I felt I didn't quite have the right version of it.

"So I got this song out for when Ringo was coming in and, right away, it was like the old days. I realised we hadn't done this for so long, but it was really comfortable and it was still there.

"So we did Beautiful Night and we tagged on a fast bit on the end which wasn't there before. And as we were coming away out of the studio into the control room, Ringo's doing like an impression of a doorman ... 'all right then, on your way...', if you listen closely, you can hear we left that in."

Flaming Pie will be re-released as part of the Paul McCartney Archive Collection on July 31, including a numbered, limited seven-disc deluxe edition box set including the original album remastered at Abbey Road Studios, 32 bonus audio tracks and a 128-page book containing previously unpublished images by Linda McCartney.

Latest articles

Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
News

Detectives close to solving Mooroopna Railway Station fire cold case

It has been two-and-a-half years since the Mooroopna Railway Station was burnt to the ground by an unknown offender. In the middle of the night the historic wooden building was torched, destroying 138 years of Mooroopna’s history. Greater...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

A day out to remember in Euroa

Impacted by the summer’s bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out. From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Glee star’s death confirmed as accidental

It has been confirmed that the drowning of Glee star Naya Rivera was accidental, an autopsy report shows.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Search continues for Glee star Rivera

A search is underway for Glee star Naya Rivera in a lake in southern California, who is feared drowned.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Naya Rivera a ‘hilarious, beautiful angel’

The former stars of Glee have remembered Naya Rivera as a “wild, hilarious, beautiful angel” after her death was confirmed at age 33.

AAP Newswire