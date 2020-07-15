AAP Entertainment

Glee star’s death confirmed as accidental

By AAP Newswire

Glee star Naya Rivera. - AAP

1 of 1

An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee" star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning and gave no indication that drugs or alcohol played any role in her death, officials said.

The examination, performed the day after the 33-year-old's body was found in a Southern California lake, showed no signs of traumatic injury or disease that might have contributed to the drowning, the Ventura County Medical Examiner said in a statement.

Dental records were used to confirm Rivera's identity, and routine toxicology tests will be performed for the presence of drugs and alcohol, the statement said.

Rivera was found in Lake Piru on Monday, five days after she disappeared while boating with her 4-year-old son, who was found asleep and alone on the boat hours later. The autopsy's findings were all consistent with the expectations of the Sheriff's Office, which conducted the search and investigation.

Also Tuesday, the creators of "Glee" announced that they would be creating a college fund for Rivera's son, and remembered her as a joyful and immensely talented performer.

"Naya was more than just an actor on our show - she was our friend," Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan said in a statement Tuesday.

"Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the 'Glee' family, and her son Josey," the three producers said, referring to the child as "the beautiful son Naya loved most of all."

Josey is Rivera's son with her former husband, actor Ryan Dorsey. She called the boy "my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him."

While she wasn't initially hired as a "Glee" cast member, it "didn't take more than an episode or two for us to realise that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with," the producers said.

Rivera could act, sing, dance and "nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. ... She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around," they said.

In portraying a high school student in an openly lesbian relationship on "Glee," Rivera ensured that her character's love for her partner was "expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions," the producers said.

Latest articles

Sport

Maiden broken in style for Tatura-trained Marikoriko

You wouldn’t read about it. If you did you almost certainly wouldn’t believe it. Forty-seven losses on the trot. There are maidens, there are old maidens and then there was Marikoriko. Trained at Tatura by Belinda Dunn the Marikoriko sag...

Shepparton News
Sport

Murray league junior football scrapped

No Murray Football Netball League competitions will be played this season after the organisation’s junior football was cancelled on Monday night. The Murray league cancelled its senior divisions late last month and its junior netball grades were...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Sun sets on NPL season for Goulburn Valley outfit

The sun has set on the NPL2 senior season for the Goulburn Valley Suns. On Monday night, Football Victoria sent out an email to all associated clubs to signal its intention to conduct a series of changes to its competition structures. The raft of...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Search continues for Glee star Rivera

A search is underway for Glee star Naya Rivera in a lake in southern California, who is feared drowned.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Former Glee star missing at US lake

Naya Rivera, who’s best known for her role on the US TV show Glee, has gone missing after taking out a boat on a lake in southern California.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Naya Rivera a ‘hilarious, beautiful angel’

The former stars of Glee have remembered Naya Rivera as a “wild, hilarious, beautiful angel” after her death was confirmed at age 33.

AAP Newswire