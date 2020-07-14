Naya Rivera a ‘hilarious, beautiful angel’

Former Glee co-stars and figures from across entertainment are mourning "wild, hilarious, beautiful angel" Naya Rivera after her death was confirmed at age of 33.

The actress went missing last week during a boating trip at Lake Piru in Southern California with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis.

Her body was found on Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Shortly after the news was announced, there was a flood of tributes to Rivera, who was best known for playing high school cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee.

Her co-stars on the musical-comedy series were among those paying tribute.

Demi Lovato, who played Rivera's on-screen girlfriend on the show, said she would "forever cherish" starring alongside her.

The singer posted pictures of the pair on set together and said: "The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world.

"My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time."

Darren Criss played Blaine Anderson on Glee and paid tribute to a "wild, hilarious, beautiful angel".

"She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn't help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savoured every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see," he tweeted.

Jane Lynch, who played ruthless cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, tweeted: "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram, celebrating his more than 10-year friendship with Rivera.

"Her brilliance and humour were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark," he wrote.

Lea Michele played Rachel Berry and posted a black and white picture of Rivera to her Instagram Story, as well as an image of Glee cast members at a beach.

Figures from across the entertainment industry also paid tribute to Rivera.

Steven Canals is the co-creator of TV series Pose, which is set in the ballroom culture scene of the 1980s.

He praised Rivera's portrayal of Santana, an LGBT character.

"I'll never be able to articulate the importance of seeing Naya, a Black Puerto Rican, portraying a queer Afro-Latina on primetime TV. I'm heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold," Canals said.

Pop star Bebe Rexha described Rivera's death as an "absolute nightmare".

"I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I'm lucky enough to meet you up in heaven," she tweeted.