Four charged in rapper Pop Smoke’s death

By AAP Newswire

Fox11 News KTTV-TV image of the home where Pop Smoke died - AAP

Two men and two teenagers have been charged over the death of rising rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed during a home-invasion robbery in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers were charged with murder during the commission of a robbery and burglary.

The two male juveniles were also charged with murder and robbery while in juvenile court.

The 20-year-old New York rapper, whose legal name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed on February 19 at a home in the Hollywood Hills.

A 911 call from a friend of someone in the house reported armed intruders inside the home, police said.

Walker, 19, and Rodgers, 18, face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Jaquan Murphy, 21, was also arrested in connection to the incident last week.

Police said three men and two teenage boys probably went to the home because they knew Pop Smoke was there from social media posts.

They stole items from the home, though police said they could not divulge what was taken.

All five are believed to be members of a South Los Angeles gang and at least some of them are believed to be linked to a 2019 homicide when a fight escalated into a shooting outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Authorities did not initially believe the rapper's death was related to a robbery. The home where the shooting occurred is owned by Edwin Arroyave and his wife Teddi Mellencamp, a star of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills and the daughter of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame star John Mellencamp.

Pop Smoke had been scheduled to start a US tour in Washington DC on March 2.

