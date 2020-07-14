AAP Entertainment

Weinstein’s $US18m settlement ‘cruel hoax’

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Harvey Weinstein - AAP

1 of 1

Six women who say they were sexually abused by Harvey Weinstein have urged a US judge to reject a $US18.9 million ($A27.1 million) settlement with the disgraced movie producer, the board of his former studio and other accusers.

The settlement announced on June 30 would end litigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James and separate class-action litigation, and permit accusers to claim $US7500 ($A10,000) to $US750,000 ($A1.1 million) each.

But in a Manhattan federal court filing, the six women said accusers would receive just $US11.2 million ($A16.1 million) after deducting legal fees and costs, with typical awards of just $US10,000 ($A14,000) to $US20,000 ($A28,000), while shielding the defendants' insurers from big payouts.

They also complained that the accord "absolved" Weinstein, his brother Bob Weinstein and the board of liability, while setting aside another $US15.2 million ($A21.8 million) to help cover their defence costs.

The settlement is "a cruel hoax" and among "the most one-sided and unfair class settlements in history," the filing said.

"The main winners ... are Harvey Weinstein, Robert Weinstein, and the ultra-wealthy former directors of The Weinstein Co."

James' office and a lawyer for Weinstein did not respond to requests for comment. Gerald Maatman, a lawyer for the Weinstein Cos, declined to comment.

The settlement requires approval by US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

Weinstein, 68, is serving a 23-year prison term following his February 24 conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping a one-time aspiring actress.

He is appealing, and still faces rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

Latest articles

Finance

Dacian Gold lowers FY21 guidance

WA goldminer Dacian Gold says it expects to produce 110,000 to 120,000 ounces this fiscal year, down from previous forecasts.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Estia rocked by virus outbreak at centre

Aged care provider Estia Health has been rocked by a COVID-19 outbreak at a Melbourne centre, which has caused its shares to drop.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Credit Corp outlines $65m profit hit

The ASX-listed debt collection agency says debt collection is down as unemployment surges, but it will still make as much as $15 million in full-year profit.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Rare Kaurna shield acquired for SA gallery

The federal government has provided $100,000 to support the Art Gallery of South Austalia in acquiring a rare 19th-century Aboriginal shield.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Depp accuses ex of lying in UK libel case

Johnny Depp is not a wife beater and ex-wife Amber Heard’s allegations of violence are “complete lies”, his lawyers have told the High Court in London.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Former Glee star missing at US lake

Naya Rivera, who’s best known for her role on the US TV show Glee, has gone missing after taking out a boat on a lake in southern California.

AAP Newswire