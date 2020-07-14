AAP Entertainment

Olivia lauds ‘sweet friend’ Kelly Preston

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Kelly Preston, John Travolta and their daughter Ella - AAP

1 of 1

Olivia Newton-John has described Kelly Preston as a "radiant, warm and gentle spirit" and devoted wife and mother.

Newton-John delivered the emotional tribute after Preston succumbed to a two-year battle with breast cancer on Sunday.

Newton-John, who has fought her own battles with cancer, starred with Preston's husband John Travolta in Hollywood's 1978 musical Grease, and the two remained close friends over the decades.

"Kelly was a radiant, warm and gentle spirit - a loving, devoted wife, mother and sweet friend," Olivia Newton-John wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"My heart breaks for John, Ella and Ben.

"No words can express my sorrow for her family.

"Kelly's light shines on in her beautiful children."

Preston and Travolta had three children, including Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin.

Jett, who was autistic and had seizures, died aged 16 while the family was holidaying in the Bahamas in 2009.

Preston's film career included roles in Twins, Jerry Maguire, For Love of the Game and her final role, opposite her husband, in 2018's Gotti.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote on Instagram.

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while.

"But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Latest articles

Finance

Dacian Gold lowers FY21 guidance

WA goldminer Dacian Gold says it expects to produce 110,000 to 120,000 ounces this fiscal year, down from previous forecasts.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Estia rocked by virus outbreak at centre

Aged care provider Estia Health has been rocked by a COVID-19 outbreak at a Melbourne centre, which has caused its shares to drop.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Credit Corp outlines $65m profit hit

The ASX-listed debt collection agency says debt collection is down as unemployment surges, but it will still make as much as $15 million in full-year profit.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Rare Kaurna shield acquired for SA gallery

The federal government has provided $100,000 to support the Art Gallery of South Austalia in acquiring a rare 19th-century Aboriginal shield.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Depp accuses ex of lying in UK libel case

Johnny Depp is not a wife beater and ex-wife Amber Heard’s allegations of violence are “complete lies”, his lawyers have told the High Court in London.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Former Glee star missing at US lake

Naya Rivera, who’s best known for her role on the US TV show Glee, has gone missing after taking out a boat on a lake in southern California.

AAP Newswire