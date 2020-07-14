Russell Crowe leads Kelly Preston tributes

Hollywood stars Russell Crowe, Alec Baldwin and Mariah Carey have paid tribute to actor Kelly Preston after her death at the age of 57.

The Jerry Maguire star died after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta wrote on Instagram.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

Russell Crowe said he auditioned with Preston in 1995 for Breaking Up, and described her as a "lovely person".

"I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem. Love to her family. R.I.P," he wrote on Twitter.

Carey said she was "sending so much love to you and your family in this heartbreaking moment".

Selma Blair called Preston "a darling soul".

"Always at the ready with comfort and grace. What a team you were. She will be so missed," she wrote.

Baldwin said he worked with Preston on the film Cat in the Hat.

"She remains one of the loveliest people I've ever worked with. Funny. Kind. My heart goes out to John and their family," he posted.

Preston, who also starred in films such as Mischief and Twins, has been married to Travolta for nearly 30 years and the couple have a daughter, Ella, and son, Benjamin.

It is reported they met while filming comedy The Experts in the late 1980s and married in Paris a few years later in 1991.

Ella paid tribute to her mother saying she had never met anyone "as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you".

Lost star Daniel Dae Kim reminisced about working alongside Preston on For Love of The Game.

"We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn't have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I'll never forget that. Thank you Kelly," he tweeted.