Russell Crowe leads Kelly Preston tributes

By AAP Newswire

Kelly Preston - AAP

Tributes are flowing from celebrities including Russell Crowe after the death of Kelly Preston, who has lost a two-year fight against breast cancer.

The 57-year actor and wife of 28 years to John Travolta played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in "Jerry Maguire" to Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Twins" and her husband.

Travolta said on Instagram: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Oscar winner Russell Crowe tweeted that he met Preston "first in late '92 I think", adding "In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

Crowe said he hadn't seen Preston much, "but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem."

Actor Josh Gad ("Book of Mormon", "Frozen") tweeted: "I'm in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss."

Actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim ("Lost", "The Good Doctor") tweeted: "I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, "For Love of the Game." We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn't have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I'll never forget that. Thank you Kelly."

Producer, actor and author Maria Shriver ("The Alzheimer's Project") posted: "Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength."

"#RIP Kelly Preston. Prayers go out to John, her family and friends," tweeted actor Adina Porter ("The 100").

Spencer Breslin, who played Preston's son in "The Cat in the Hat," tweeted: "RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss."

"Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can't believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family," tweeted actor Chloe Bennett ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D").

"I knew #KellyPreston in high school. She was supernaturally beautiful and kind. Last time we spoke we discussed my directing a remake of '52-Pick Up' in which she'd play the Ann-Margret role. It would've been special for us @PunahouSchool alums. All my heart to John, Ella, and Ben," tweeted filmmaker Rod Lurie ("The Outpost").

