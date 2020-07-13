Search continues for Glee star Rivera

The search to find Glee TV show star Naya Rivera in a southern California lake has resumed, authorities say.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said last Thursday that they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles.

Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late on Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat but "his mum never made it out of the water," Sheriff's Sergeant Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age but she became famous across the US after playing a lesbian teen on Glee, which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.