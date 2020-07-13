AAP Entertainment

Search continues for Glee star Rivera

By AAP Newswire

Search on Lake Piru - AAP

1 of 1

The search to find Glee TV show star Naya Rivera in a southern California lake has resumed, authorities say.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said last Thursday that they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles.

Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late on Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat but "his mum never made it out of the water," Sheriff's Sergeant Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age but she became famous across the US after playing a lesbian teen on Glee, which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton and Mooroopna to receive road safety boost

Seven high-risk intersections across Shepparton and Mooroopna will soon have traffic islands installed to improve safety. A pedestrian crossing and new speed limits will also be included at two Shepparton sites. It will cost $498,000 and be funded...

James Bennett
News

Drum angry at 50km travel limit

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum is calling on the National Cabinet to find a way not to punish regional Victorians and river communities impacted by the recent NSW-Victorian border closure. He said ahead of Friday’s National Cabinet meeting...

James Bennett
News

Greater Shepparton to be featured on SBS

Shepparton and Mooroopna will be featured this Tuesday night on SBS. The final episode of Where Are You Really From? is based around a century’s history of the Islamic community. Host Michael Hing tells the story of the four mosques with 30...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Rare Kaurna shield acquired for SA gallery

The federal government has provided $100,000 to support the Art Gallery of South Austalia in acquiring a rare 19th-century Aboriginal shield.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Country star Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Country music star Charlie Daniels, singer of one of the genre’s most famous songs, The Devil Went Down to Georgia, has died of a stroke at 83.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Depp accuses ex of lying in UK libel case

Johnny Depp is not a wife beater and ex-wife Amber Heard’s allegations of violence are “complete lies”, his lawyers have told the High Court in London.

AAP Newswire