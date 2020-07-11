AAP Entertainment

Auction record for Super Mario Bros game

A sealed 1985 copy of the iconic video game Super Mario Bros. has sold at auction in the United States for a record 114,000 dollars ($A164,000).

Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas, excitedly announced that the sale made it the most expensive video game ever auctioned in its original packaging.

"Super result for highest-graded Super Mario Bros.," Heritage Auctions tweeted. "NES Nintendo 1985 USA: $114,000 at Heritage Auctions!!"

It took the title from a recent sale of the 1987 version of Japanese video game Mega Man which went under the hammer in December for 75,000 dollars ($A108,000).

Japanese company Nintendo launched the world-famous Super Mario Bros. game for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1985.

Starting out as a tiny pixelated man in white overalls, the main character Mario has since evolved into a 3D video game icon, inspiring an expansive franchise including a television series and a feature film.

