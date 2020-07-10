AAP Entertainment

WWII-era planes mark Vera Lynn’s funeral

By AAP Newswire

Spitfire and Hurricane planes over Vera Lynn's funeral procession - AAP

1 of 1

A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has flown past the funeral of Vera Lynn, honouring a singer who became a symbol of hope during World War II and again during the coronavirus pandemic before her death last month at 103.

Known as the Forces' Sweetheart, Lynn died surrounded by family after a lifetime in which she recorded such songs as The White Cliffs of Dover and We'll Meet Again.

Fans and members of the armed forces lined the streets of her village on the southern coast of England on Friday to show their respects as her coffin, draped in the flag of the Union, was driven slowly towards a private funeral.

A Spitfire and a Hurricane later roared over the village on a bright Friday morning, to loud applause.

The daughter of a plumber in London's East End, Lynn was singing in working men's clubs by the age of seven.

She began radio broadcasts and singing with bands in the late 1930s. But it was her wartime songs that won her fame and led to British tanks trundling into battle with Vera painted on their sides and brought her more than 1000 written offers of marriage from servicemen.

Lynn's biggest hit had a German title and came after the war. Auf Wiederseh'n Sweetheart, backed by a soldiers' chorus, sold more than 12 million copies worldwide and made her the first British performer to top the US hit parade.

She was back in the headlines in April this year when Queen Elizabeth used words from Lynn's song to tell the country "We will meet again" and urged people to show resolve during the coronavirus lockdown.

Latest articles

Water

Lower fees for irrigators as new GMW pricing structure gets the green light

Northern Victorian irrigators are set to see an average 10 per cent drop in Goulburn Murray Water fees from July 1 as part of a restructuring of the body which will see a $64 million reduction in costs over the next four years.

Alana Christensen
Water

Webinar on the future of the Murray-Darling Basin

Federal Water Minister Keith Pitt will outline his vision for the Murray-Darling Basin during a Rural Press Club of Victoria webinar on Thursday, May 21. Born and raised in Bundaberg in Queensland, Mr Pitt is a former apprentice electrician...

Country News
Water

New group to represent southern basin communities

The Southern Connected Irrigators and Communities group has been formed to represent southern Murray-Darling Basin communities who rely on irrigated agricultural production. The group is comprised of 15 organisations across NSW, Victoria and South...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Ryan Adams apology for sexual misconduct

US singer Ryan Adams says he has fought to get sober and has written a statement apologising for the ways in which he “mistreated” women in the past.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Rare Kaurna shield acquired for SA gallery

The federal government has provided $100,000 to support the Art Gallery of South Austalia in acquiring a rare 19th-century Aboriginal shield.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Country star Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Country music star Charlie Daniels, singer of one of the genre’s most famous songs, The Devil Went Down to Georgia, has died of a stroke at 83.

AAP Newswire