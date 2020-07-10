AAP Entertainment

The Crown to get sixth season after all

By AAP Newswire

Olivia Colman portrays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown - AAP

1 of 1

More than five months after revealing The Crown will end after season five, Netflix says its hit show about Britain's royal family will, in fact, extend to a sixth season that will take the series into the early 2000s.

The streaming giant announced the change of plans on Twitter on Thursday, highlighting that creator Peter Morgan wanted to do justice to the "richness and complexity" of the story.

Netflix has underlined, however, that season six will be the show's final run.

Writer-creator Morgan said: "As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, series six will not bring us any closer to present-day - it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

Produced by Sony-backed Left Bank Pictures, the show wrapped shooting on season four - in which Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II - in mid-March, just before the UK being placed in lockdown.

It's expected that season four will launch later this year and will be Oscar winner Colman's final turn as the Queen.

Imelda Staunton will take on those honours for season five and the Vera Drake star will now have two seasons playing the monarch as opposed to just one. Last week, Netflix confirmed that Lesley Manville would play Princess Margaret.

Latest articles

National

China warns relations near breaking point

China warns Australia is pushing the relationship to breaking point but Prime Minister Scott Morrison is not shying away from standing up for our interests.

AAP Newswire
National

Adani mining boss Lucas Dow steps down

Lucas Dow has stepped down from his role as chief executive of Adani Mining and will take on a role as a director on the company’s board.

AAP Newswire
National

New virus cases linked to NSW pub

A pub in southwest Sydney’ has been closed after two recent COVID-19 cases were linked to the venue, with a pop-up clinic being set up in the car park.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Ryan Adams apology for sexual misconduct

US singer Ryan Adams says he has fought to get sober and has written a statement apologising for the ways in which he “mistreated” women in the past.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Rare Kaurna shield acquired for SA gallery

The federal government has provided $100,000 to support the Art Gallery of South Austalia in acquiring a rare 19th-century Aboriginal shield.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Country star Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Country music star Charlie Daniels, singer of one of the genre’s most famous songs, The Devil Went Down to Georgia, has died of a stroke at 83.

AAP Newswire