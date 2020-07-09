AAP Entertainment

Former Glee star missing at US lake

By AAP Newswire

Actress Naya Rivera in 2016 - AAP

1 of 1

Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department says.

A search was launched after her four-year-old son was reportedly found alone on a rented boat at Lake Piru.

The search will resume at first light on Thursday, the sheriff's department says.

Rivera, 33, is best known for playing Santana Lopez on musical comedy series Glee.

According to local reports quoting the sheriff's department, Nivera rented a boat at Lake Piru about 1pm on Wednesday.

The alarm was raised and a search operation launched using helicopters, drones and dive teams.

On Tuesday, Rivera tweeted a picture of her and the boy together, which was captioned: "Just the two of us."

