AAP Entertainment

Rare Kaurna shield acquired for SA gallery

By AAP Newswire

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government will spend $100,000 to support the Art Gallery of South Australia acquire of a rare 19th-century Aboriginal shield.

The Murlapaka, attributed to the Kaurna people from the Adelaide Plains, is made from the inner bark of a eucalyptus tree and has fragments of red earth pigments over its surface.

Barkandji artist and Art Gallery of South Australia art curator Nici Cumpston said it was one of two types of shields made by the Kaurna people and was a powerful symbol of Kaurna identity.

"Through its significant acquisition, the Gallery continues its commitment to building and sharing an understanding of Kaurna culture while acknowledging that AGSA stands on Kaurna country," she said.

Senior Kaurna man Mickey Kumatpi O'Brien said the shield showed strength in its design, protection in its history, connection to country in its image and the spirit of its creator in its life.

"We know the land is the oldest living thing, the trees are connected to this land the knowledge and wisdom of the land is in the trees," Mr Kumatpi said.

"It returned to its home of the Kaurna Miyurna (Adelaide Plains People) and now it tells many stories, when we listen, observe and share its journey and place, thanks to the support of the Gallery."

Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the government was pleased to support the acquisition, which is the first shield of its kind to join the gallery's collection.

The funding comes from the National Cultural Heritage Account which helps keep culturally significant items in Australia to be preserved and made available to the public.

Latest articles

News

Peter Walsh declares a big win for regional Victoria

MEMBER for Murray Plains has declared the decision to leave Echuca out of the latest COVID lockdown as “desperately needed”. His statement comes after metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire was placed under stage three restrictions...

Brayden May
News

Murray River Council reacts to border closure

MURRAY River Council’s mayor Chris Bilkey has been told the border could be closed “for a matter of weeks” although details have not been confirmed by the NSW Government. In a webinar with police commissioner Mike Fuller on Tuesday...

Brayden May
News

Outreach Program postponed

AS COVID-19 restrictions continue to change, the Echuca Moama Uniting Church has decided to postpone its Outreach Lunch Program. “Volunteers were disappointed but we understood,” program co-ordinator Loris Cole said. “We had...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Paris Jackson opens up about sexuality

Paris Jackson is in a relationship with musician Gabriel Glenn but says she identifies as gay, admitting she “never thought I’d end up with a dude”.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Ryan Adams apology for sexual misconduct

US singer Ryan Adams says he has fought to get sober and has written a statement apologising for the ways in which he “mistreated” women in the past.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Country star Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Country music star Charlie Daniels, singer of one of the genre’s most famous songs, The Devil Went Down to Georgia, has died of a stroke at 83.

AAP Newswire