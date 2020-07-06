AAP Entertainment

UK coin celebrates Elton John legacy

By AAP Newswire

The Royal Mint has created a coin to celebrate Elton John's legacy. - AAP

Sir Elton John has described a new coin celebrating his legacy as a "fabulous honour".

The Royal Mint will be selling coins engraved with Sir Elton's distinctive glasses and a straw boater hat to commemorate his music career, which spans more than half a century.

Artist Bradley Morgan Johnson used a musical note design to create round-rimmed glasses topped with a hat and bow tie, featuring a Union Jack flag background.

The collectors' coins will be sold for up to STG65,950 ($A116,610), while a one-off version will be auctioned to raise money for the Elton John Charitable Trust.

Commenting on the design, Sir Elton said: "It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way.

"The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey."

The collection is the second of the Royal Mint's Music Legends series, which celebrates long-standing British musicians.

Designs will be available for purchase in gold, silver, and highly collectable editions ranging from STG13 ($A23.35) for the "Rocket Man" coin, to STG64,950 ($A116,610) for heavier gold designs.

The high-end coins in this collection include designs showing a pulsating star pattern in the glasses' lens, a piano-patterned edge, and a more three-dimensional finish.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coins and the Royal Mint Experience, said: "Elton John is without a doubt a British music legend and is recognised as one of the most successful singer-songwriters of his generation.

"We are delighted to honour Elton's significant contribution to British music on a UK coin."

