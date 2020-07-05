AAP Entertainment

Heard OK in court for Depp trial: UK judge

By AAP Newswire

Amber Heard - AAP

1 of 1

Johnny Depp's lawyers have failed to stop the US actor's ex-wife, Amber Heard, from attending his libel trial against the British tabloid newspaper The Sun until she is called to give evidence.

In a court order published on Saturday, trial judge Andrew Nicol said that excluding Heard from the London courtroom before she testifies in the case "would inhibit the defendants in the conduct of their defence".

Depp, 57, is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming the actor was violent and abusive to Heard.

He strongly denies the allegations.

Depp's lawyers had asked the judge to keep Heard from attending the trial until the 34-year-old actress and model appears to give evidence, arguing that her testimony would be more reliable if she were not present in court when Depp was being cross-examined.

The judge noted it is News Group and Wootton, and not Heard, that are defending the claim, while conceding they will be relying "heavily" on what Heard says.

The trial, which was postponed from March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to start on Tuesday and to last three weeks.

Other witnesses are likely to include Depp's ex-partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, who have both submitted statements supporting the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Latest articles

Sport

AFL exports | Clurey and Ratugolea continue to shine

It was another successful weekend in the AFL for two of the region’s star exports. In round four action, both Cobram’s Esava Ratugolea and Katamatite’s Tom Clurey walked away with wins with Geelong and Port Adelaide respectively. Clurey, a former...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Best Battles - Continuing on through shutdown

Barooga v Rumbalara Round eight, 2011, at Mercury Dve Rumbalara 18.15 (123) d Barooga 14.11 (95) Rumbalara threw the bigger punches in an absolute slugfest with Barooga in 2011, grabbing a hard-earned 28-point triumph. In an exhilarating display...

Cobram Courier
Sport

Cobram-Barooga golf results

Cobram Courier

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

JFK’s Winter White House sells for $A102m

John F Kennedy’s former Palm Beach holiday home - often referred to as JFK’s Winter White House - has sold for more than $A100 million.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Paris Jackson opens up about sexuality

Paris Jackson is in a relationship with musician Gabriel Glenn but says she identifies as gay, admitting she “never thought I’d end up with a dude”.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Artists turn political at BET Awards

Michelle Obama has paid tribute to Beyonce at the BET Awards as artists used their performances to highlight civil rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

AAP Newswire