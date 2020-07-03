AAP Entertainment

Court rejects Sun’s bid to quash Depp suit

By AAP Newswire

Johnny Depp - AAP

1 of 1

A British judge has rejected an attempt by newspaper The Sun to quash a libel suit from actor Johnny Depp over an article claiming he abused ex-wife Amber Heard.

Judge Andrew Nicol said "in my view it would not be just to strike out the claim".

The ruling means the two celebrities and their large legal teams will square off next week at the High Court in London.

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy The Rum Diary and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They divorced in 2017.

Depp is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming the actor was violent and abusive to Heard. He strongly denies the allegations.

The tabloid's lawyers applied for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that Depp failed to disclose text messages he exchanged with an assistant showing that he tried to buy "MDMA and other narcotics" while he was in Australia with Heard in 2015.

The newspaper's lawyer, Adam Wolanski, said withholding the texts was a breach of a previous court order requiring Depp to provide all documents from separate libel proceedings against Heard in the United States.

He said the lapse endangered the defendants' ability to get a fair trial.

The judge ruled Depp had breached the disclosure order but granted him "relief from sanctions", meaning the case can proceed.

He also rejected an attempt by Depp to force Heard to disclose evidence including communications with actor James Franco and Space-X founder Elon Musk, with whom she allegedly had affairs while involved with Depp.

"The central issue for the defence of truth is whether Mr Depp assaulted Ms Heard," the judge said. "Even if she had been unfaithful to him, that would be irrelevant on that central issue. I am not therefore persuaded that these categories of documents are necessary for the fair disposal of the litigation."

Depp and Heard are expected to give evidence in person at the London trial, which was postponed from March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Witnesses are likely to include Depp's ex-partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, who have both submitted statements supporting the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

If you are shocked to see Payney’s Punt return for another week, well that makes two of us. Hurry up and pick your jaw off the ground and let’s get stuck in to tomorrow’s card. We’re back at headquarters for a nine-race card and expect to the track...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Winton postponed due to coronavirus spike in Victoria

The Supercars Championship has postponed the upcoming Winton event due to the recent coronavirus spike in Victoria. The call to postpone the event comes after travel protocols in Queensland restrict the return of teams from Victoria once they have...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Going in to bat for young sportswomen

Entering a male-dominated sport is a daunting task for young sportswomen. It becomes even more intimidating when access to gender-suitable equipment isn’t readily available. But Katamatite Cricket Club is looking to change that. Thanks to...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

JFK’s Winter White House sells for $A102m

John F Kennedy’s former Palm Beach holiday home - often referred to as JFK’s Winter White House - has sold for more than $A100 million.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Dixie Chicks drop ‘dixie’ from name

US country music band The Dixie Chicks will now be known as The Chicks, telling fans: “We want to meet this moment.“

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Paris Jackson opens up about sexuality

Paris Jackson is in a relationship with musician Gabriel Glenn but says she identifies as gay, admitting she “never thought I’d end up with a dude”.

AAP Newswire