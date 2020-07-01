AAP Entertainment

Paris Jackson opens up about sexuality

By AAP Newswire

Paris Jackson - AAP

1 of 1

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris has opened up on her sexuality, recalling how her famous father would "tease" her about girls as a child.

Paris, 22, is in a relationship with musician Gabriel Glenn but identifies as gay, admitting she "never thought I'd end up with a dude."

"Thought I'd end up marrying a chick," she said in an episode of her Facebook Watch series. "I've dated more women than men.

"The public only knows about three long-term relationships that I've been in and they've been with men. The public doesn't know about most of the relationships I've been in."

Paris said she considers herself gay but does not focus on the sex of her partners, saying "I've dated more than just men and women. I've dated a man that had a vagina.

"It has nothing to do with what's in your pants. It has nothing to do with your XY chromosome makeup. It's literally just like what are you like as a person."

Paris is the second child and only daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe. She was 11 when the King Of Pop died in 2009.

During the episode of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, Paris recalled initially struggling to understand her sexuality.

"I was a little conflicted about it because all I'd ever seen were men and women on TV together and so these thoughts didn't really make sense to me."

However, Michael "caught on pretty quick", she said. "I think he just felt the energy and he would like kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like 'Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend'.

"I'm very lucky to have that, especially so young - I think I was like eight or nine. Because not many children have that experience."

She withheld the truth about her sexuality after moving in with her grandmother Katherine Jackson, a Jehovah's Witness, following Michael's death.

"Homosexuality in general is very taboo in the black community," Paris said. "That on top of the religious aspect, it was something that I did feel like I needed to withhold for a while."

Paris is launching her own music career and the Facebook series showed glimpses of her at work in the studio with Glenn, who she has been with for a year.

Latest articles

Soccer

Messi scores 700th goal in Barcelona draw

Barcelona have been held to a 2-2 draw by Atletico Madrid in La Liga in a game in which Lionel Messi notched up his 700th career goal.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ronaldo rocket powers Juventus to victory

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have scored together for a third-straight game to help Juventus beat Genoa and maintain their Serie A lead over Lazio.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Leeds scratch out a draw in Championship

Leaders Leeds have dropped two points after a draw with lowly Luton Town while Championship winners on Tuesday included promotion-chasers Brentford and Fulham.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

JFK’s Winter White House sells for $A102m

John F Kennedy’s former Palm Beach holiday home - often referred to as JFK’s Winter White House - has sold for more than $A100 million.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Gone With the Wind returns with ‘context’

A video streaming service has returned classic film Gone with the Wind to its catalogue with additional videos discussing its historical context.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Dixie Chicks drop ‘dixie’ from name

US country music band The Dixie Chicks will now be known as The Chicks, telling fans: “We want to meet this moment.“

AAP Newswire