Ben Mendelsohn scores Academy invite

By AAP Newswire

Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn - AAP

Ben Mendelsohn is joining Hollywood's most prestigious club.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday the Australian actor was one of 819 artists and film executives invited to join the organisation this year.

The Academy, criticised for being dominated by white men and for a lack of diverse representation among Oscar nominations, said 45 per cent of this year's invitees were women, 36 per cent from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 49 per cent from outside the US.

"We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now," Academy President David Rubin said.

Mendelsohn, 51, has become one of Hollywood's busiest actors starring in blockbuster films The Dark Knight Rises, Rogue One and Captain Marvel and acclaimed TV series Bloodline and The Outsider.

Other notable invitees were actors Awkwafina, Zendaya Coleman, Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde and Eva Longoria.

Kiwi duo, producer Chelsea Winstanley and editor Tom Eagles, who both worked on Jojo Rabbit, also received invites.

The Academy has more than 9000 members.

