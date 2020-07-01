Queen and Donald Trump in rare phone chat

The Queen has held talks with US President Donald Trump ahead of American Independence Day.

The two heads of state chatted via telephone just over a year after their last meeting, when Trump flew to the UK in early June 2019 for a state visit.

Calls of this nature are made at the request of the government.

It is not known for how long the Queen and the president spoke or the topics under discussion, but a tweet posted on the official royal family account confirmed the chat.

"Today, The Queen spoke to President Trump by telephone from Windsor Castle ahead of Independence Day in the United States on the 4th July," Tuesday's tweet said.

The Queen has held telephone conversations with a series of world leaders during the coronavirus lockdown, including France's President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister.

Trump's conversation with the Queen came ahead of his country's Independence Day celebrations on July 4.

The US leader's three-day state visit began on June 3 last year and he was welcomed to the UK by the Queen during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.