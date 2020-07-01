US comedy legend Carl Reiner dead at 98

Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner of Mel Brooks and creator and co-star of the classic sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, has died at age 98.

Reiner died on Monday night of natural causes in his Beverly Hills home, entertainment news outlet Variety reported, citing the legendary comedian's assistant Judy Nagy.

Reiner's career spanned seven decades and every medium from theatre and recordings to television and movies.

Highlights included directing Oh, God!, three collaborations with Steve Martin and a role as an elderly con man in the revived Ocean's Eleven series.

Reiner was still taking voice roles in his 90s and had a key role in If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast, a documentary about people who keep busy into their 90s.

Reiner is survived by three children, including Rob Reiner, director of several hit movies and known for playing Archie Bunker's son-in-law Meathead in the hit TV comedy All in the Family.

Reiner's wife of 64 years, Estelle, died in 2008.

Reiner expressed his approach to his work in his book My Anecdotal Life.

"Inviting people to laugh at you while you are laughing at yourself is a good thing to do. You may be the fool but you are the fool in charge," he wrote.

Reiner, the Bronx-born son of a watchmaker, started in entertainment as a teenager in a touring theatre troupe that performed Shakespearean plays.

But his career took a decisive turn after he joined the Army during World War II and was recruited into a special unit that put on shows for the troops.

Returning to New York City after the war, Reiner appeared in several Broadway musicals before he was hired to join Caesar's popular TV sketch comedy series Your Show of Shows in the 1950s.

Encouraged by his wife to develop a TV show as his own, Reiner later began work on a sitcom pilot which CBS ultimately picked up, The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Reiner earned several Emmys writing and producing the hit series, and a reprisal of his Alan Brady role three decades later for a guest spot on the 1990s sitcom Mad About You earned him yet another Emmy.

The Dick Van Dyke Show launched the career of Mary Tyler Moore, and the series, considered a TV sitcom classic, ended its run in 1966.

Reiner later directed George Burns in the title role of the 1977 comedy film Oh God! before collaborating with Steve Martin for a string of movies, including The Jerk, Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid and The Man with Two Brains.

Reiner never strayed far from television, continuing to make guest appearances on various shows such as Two and a Half Men and Hot in Cleveland well into his 90s, as well as keeping up a busy Twitter account.