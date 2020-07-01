AAP Entertainment

US comedy legend Carl Reiner dead at 98

By AAP Newswire

Carl Reiner, creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show and a driving force in American comedy as a writer, director and producer, has died at age 98, Variety reports.

Reiner died of natural causes in his Beverly Hills home, the entertainment news outlet said, citing the legendary comedian's assistant Judy Nagy.

Reiner, the father of filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner, was the winner of nine Emmy awards, including five for The Dick Van Dyke Show.

His most popular films as a director included Oh God, starring George Burns, in 1977; The Jerk, with Steve Martin, in 1979; and All of Me, with Martin and Lily Tomlin, in 1984.

In his later years, Reiner was an elder statesman of comedy, revered and respected for his versatility as a performer and multi-hyphenate.

He was also adept at social media. He maintained a lively presence on Twitter up until the last day of his life.

He was vocal in his opposition to US President Donald Trump.

Reiner remained in the public eye well into his 80s and 90s with roles in the popular Ocean's Eleven trio of films and on TV with recurring roles on sitcoms Two and a Half Men and Hot in Cleveland.

He also did voice work for shows including Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill, and Bob's Burgers.

In 2017, Carl Reiner, his longtime friend and frequent comedy partner Mel Brooks, Norman Lear, Kirk Douglas and other nonagenarian Hollywood legends were featured in the HBO documentary If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast, examining the secrets to longevity in a fickle industry.

