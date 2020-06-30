AAP Entertainment

Queer Eye trumps Irwins at TV awards show

By AAP Newswire

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin

Crikey!

It was a tough day for Australia's first family of crocodiles, the Irwins, at reality TV's version of the Oscars.

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin were up for two Critics Choice Real TV Awards in the US for their series Crikey! It's the Irwins, but came away empty-handed.

They were trumped by the crew from Netflix's Queer Eye in the best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series category.

Queer Eye also beat A Very Brady Renovation's Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen, American drag queen RuPaul, German supermodel Heidi Klum, and the team from the American version of Dancing with the Stars.

The Irwins also missed out in the best Animal/Nature show category.

BBC's Seven Worlds, One Planet was the victor.

Netflix shows dominated the awards with eight wins, including Cheer taking best Unstructured Series.

ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, won best Sports Show and Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst received this year's Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award.

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics' organisation in the US and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters.

