JFK’s Winter White House sells for $A102m

The Kennedy family's former Palm Beach compound - often referred to as John F Kennedy's Winter White House - has recently sold for a mind-bending $US70 million ($A102 million).

The mansion sold recently in a clandestine private deal to an inscrutable blind trust managed by West Palm Beach lawyer Maura Ziska, according to The Real Deal.

The house was where the US president worked on his iconic 1961 inaugural address which included the memorable question to the nation: "And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country".

He also wrote in the address: "Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty".

The Kennedy clan were not the most recent owners of the mansion. That title belongs to Jane Goldman, who herself comes from a very rich and prominent East Coast family.

Designed by famed high-society architect Addison Mizner and built in 1925, the Kennedy family first purchased the more than 11,000-square-foot mansion in 1933, when Joseph P Kennedy, father of John, Robert and Ted, acquired the estate for $US120,000 for use as a winter vacation home. The compound includes a total of seven bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms, plus a pool and tennis court.

