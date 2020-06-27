AAP Entertainment

US rapper Huey killed in shooting

By AAP Newswire

A St Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey has been killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, US authorities say.

St Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11pm local time on Thursday in Kinloch.

Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey.

The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, Pop, Lock & Drop It.

It eventually reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The music video has more than 50 million hits on YouTube.

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalised on Friday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release that detectives believe as many as 10 other people where there when the shooting happened.

Police released no details about how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive and they also have not said whether they have any suspects.

