Dixie Chicks drop ‘dixie’ from name

By AAP Newswire

Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguir of The Chicks - AAP

Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.

The band's social media accounts and website were changed on Thursday to the refer to the new name for the band, which is made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer.

The word "Dixie" is associated with the US southern states where chattel slavery was legal and which seceded from the union and fought as the Confederate States of America during the Civil War.

The band also recognised that the name was already in use by a band in New Zealand.

"A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to 'The Chicks' of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honoured to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters," the band said in a statement.

The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery. A statement on The Chicks' website said "We want to meet this moment."

The Chicks, who are releasing their first new album in 14 years next month, also released a new video for their new song, March March, that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Lady A received criticism with their name switch after a black singer revealed she had been performing as Lady A for years.

