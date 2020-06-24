AAP Entertainment

COVID-19 aid for arts imminent: Frydenberg

Significant relief is imminent for Australia's arts sector to help it recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the federal treasurer says.

Josh Frydenberg, the prime minister and Arts Minister Paul Fletcher have been meeting with industry leaders to develop the stimulus package.

"We're looking to provide significant support to an important sector of the economy at a difficult time," Mr Frydenberg told Sky on Wednesday.

He said the relief was due in the coming days.

Social distancing requirements have played havoc on the arts and entertainment scene, forcing performance venues to shut their doors.

Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance chief executive Paul Murphy said the situation was dire and many businesses would not survive the fallout.

"A generation of creative workers will be lost to the industry and our country will be poorer for that," he told politicians.

