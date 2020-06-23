AAP Entertainment

Golden Globes ceremony delayed to Feb 28

By AAP Newswire

The Golden Globes is refusing to let the pandemic get in the way of its party.

The ceremony will be held in Beverly Hills on February 28, 2021, with previously announced hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association says.

The date, as with that of other awards, had been delayed amid the coronavirus disruption.

The ceremony is usually held at the beginning of January,

But with the Academy Awards having staked out April 25 last week, the Globes jumped on the February date the Oscars had previously held.

The Golden Globes, set in a hotel ballroom that's arranged more like an oversized dinner party with drinks than a formal ceremony, positions itself as the freewheeling start to awards season.

Exactly which movies and TV shows will be eligible for honours remains to be seen, given the virus-caused delay in production and movie theatre screenings that's only now easing.

