AAP Entertainment

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault claim

By AAP Newswire

Justin Bieber - AAP

Justin Bieber has refuted an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, providing a litany of evidence in the form of receipts, emails, social media and press reports, to back up his claims that it did not happen.

A woman posted from an anonymous Twitter account on Saturday night, claiming that the alleged assault happened at a Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014 - which would have been the year Bieber made a surprise appearance at the South By Southwest music festival.

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber wrote on Twitter.

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

Bieber wrote "there is no truth to this story" and provided emails, receipts and articles showing he stayed at an Airbnb on the night of the alleged assault and at a Westin hotel the next night. The singer says he stayed with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and their friends at the time.

Ending his series of tweets, Bieber said it's impossible that his alleged incident took place, but he believes every sexual assault claim should be taken seriously. He also noted that he's planning to take legal action against the claim.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," he wrote. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."

