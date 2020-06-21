AAP Entertainment

Hugh Jackman could portray Enzo Ferrari

By AAP Newswire

Australian Actor Hugh Jackman - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's Hugh Jackman is in talks to star in Michael Mann's racing drama Ferrari, about Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari.

STX will be handling international sales at the Cannes virtual market, and CAA Media Finance arranged the financing and is representing US rights. Mann will give a presentation for buyers on Tuesday.

The script, based on Brock Yates' book Enzo Ferrari - The Man and the Machine, and originally written by the late Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job), has been reworked by Mann.

The film is set in 1957 when Ferrari's life - both on the track and at home - started to fall apart.

The company was struggling and his stormy marriage had been rocked by the death of their son, Dino, and his affair with Lina Lardi, with whom he had a second son, Piero. Meanwhile, Ferrari was preparing for a gruelling and dangerous race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

"'Ferrari' is the story of one summer in 1957 when all the dynamic forces in Enzo Ferrari's life - as combustible and volatile as the racecars he builds - collide," according to a STX statement.

"Mann will bring his passion for the extraordinarily vivid characters and the dangerous world of motor racing in the 1950s to create an epic, cinematic experience."

