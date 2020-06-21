Prince’s custom guitar sells for $A825,000

5370537724001

A custom guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom in the 1980s and 1990s has sold for a staggering $US563,500 ($A825,000) at auction.

The "Blue Angel" Cloud 2 electric guitar skyrocketed beyond the estimated $US100,000 to $US200,000 ($A146,000 - A290,000) it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale run by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills on Friday and Saturday.