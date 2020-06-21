AAP Entertainment

Judge rules Trump adviser can publish book

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of John Bolton - AAP



A US judge has ruled the country's former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block its release.

US District Judge Royce Lamberth's decision on Saturday is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

The ruling means a broader election-year readership and distribution of a memoir that paints an unflattering portrait of US President Donald Trump's foreign policy decision-making during the turbulent year-and-a-half that Bolton spent in the White House.

