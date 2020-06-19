AAP Entertainment

Sam Newman, Nine part ways after 35 years

By AAP Newswire

Controversial media personality and former AFL star John "Sam" Newman has left the Nine network.

The network said at the start of their Friday night news bulletin in Melbourne that it was a mutual decision. Their association goes back more than 35 years.

It comes after the 300-game Geelong ruckman had a podcast tirade about American George Floyd, whose death has sparked worldwide anti-racism protests.

Newman was best known at Nine as co-host of The Footy Show, which in its heyday was a ratings bonanza for the network.

"Let's see how this gets reported. Can't wait," Newman said on Twitter.

"The 9 network and I have MUTUALLY decided that, in the station's best interests, I withdraw form (sic) appearing on their programs - forthwith. And, for me, the last 35-odd years have been fantastic. Really!"

