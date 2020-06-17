AAP Entertainment

Royals’ first appearance since UK lockdown

By AAP Newswire

Prince William - AAP

1 of 1

Prince William and Prince Charles have made their first public appearances since the start of the UK's coronavirus lockdown in March, visiting frontline healthcare workers.

Some of the royals have been seen in photos and videos released during lockdown, but none have taken part in any engagements outside their homes.

Charles and Camilla visited the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and met about 20 staff, ranging from clinicians to volunteers and social workers.

The central England hospital has treated about 650 COVID-19 patients, of whom 162 have died.

Charles himself contracted the virus in March but did not need hospital treatment.

In a separate engagement, William visited the Kings Lynn Ambulance Station, part of a service that provides round-the-clock emergency cover for 6.2 million people in eastern England.

William is a former helicopter rescue pilot himself, and with wife Kate has campaigned to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The prince heard from staff about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on first responders' mental wellbeing.

Latest articles

Sport

2019 V/Line Cup helped deliver $2.23 million to region

Goals were kicked on and off the field at last year’s AFL Victoria V/Line Cup Carnival, a study has shown. New figures released by the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research revealed $2.23 million was generated in the City of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

VFL and NAB League likely on for 2020

VFL and NAB League footballers in the region still remain a chance of taking to the field this season. AFL head of talent Tristan Salter wrote to clubs last week with details including plans for an eight-team VFL competition, as well as confirmation...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GV Suns return to training

At long last, Goulburn Valley Suns are back on the pitch after resuming training this month. While technical director Billy Marshall said a decision had not yet been reached on whether the Suns would compete in this year’s National Premier League...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Oscar delay may help Kidman, Blanchett

The Academy Awards ceremony is moving back two months, a decision that may help Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett and other Aussies who are seeking Oscars.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Banksy stolen from Bataclan found in Italy

Italian authorities have recovered a stolen artwork by Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 Bataclan theatre attack in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Fourth Matrix movie delayed until 2022

The fourth instalment of sci-fi action movie The Matrix has been delayed until 2022, a year later than originally planned, due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire