AAP Entertainment

Fourth Matrix movie delayed until 2022

By AAP Newswire

Matrix star Keanu Reeves - AAP

1 of 1

Warner Bros. is moving its untitled fourth Matrix film back nearly a year to the spring of 2022.

The move comes as the Hollywood studios are scrambling their release schedules due to the theatre shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Matrix movie, which had been in production in Germany before being halted, has moved from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

Original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning for the fourth Matrix along with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris will also star.

In addition to pushing the Matrix sequel, Warner Bros. removed Anne Hathaway's Witches remake from the release schedule. The film was set to hit theatres in October.

In addition, Godzilla vs. Kong from Legendary will now take over the May 21, 2021 date previously occupied by Matrix 4.

Latest articles

News

Tobacco excise rise sends smokers to black market

AUSTRALIA’S illicit tobacco consumption has reached an all-time high as tobacco excise pushes the cost of cigarettes to record levels. The annual KPMG UK report into illicit tobacco consumption in Australia found the illicit trade now accounted for...

Ivy Jensen
News

Excited students fill classrooms as last grades go back to school

THERE were plenty of excited faces yesterday as the grade three through to year 10 students finally made their way back into the classroom after weeks of remote learning. For many schools around the area, this means a majority of their students are...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Slow down, Echuca police plead

MOTORISTS across Campaspe Shire continue to put police and first responders at risk by not slowing down around emergency sites. Senior Constable Bren Lodi of Campaspe Highway Patrol worked over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend and found only...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Irwins battle Brady Bunch for TV award

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin are nominated for two Critics Choice awards for their TV series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

William reveals he’s a helpline volunteer

Britain’s Prince William has told volunteers on a crisis helpline he has been helping out during the lockdown; he has been trained to help those in need.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Banksy stolen from Bataclan found in Italy

Italian authorities have recovered a stolen artwork by Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 Bataclan theatre attack in Paris.

AAP Newswire