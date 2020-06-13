AAP Entertainment

UKTV to reinstate Fawlty Towers episode

By AAP Newswire

Cast of Fawlty Towers reunited in 2009 - AAP

An episode of classic 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers is set to be reinstated on UKTV after the streaming service initially removed it because it contains "racial slurs".

The famous "don't mention the war" episode will return to the platform "in the coming days," according to a statement from the organisation.

Guidance and warnings highlighting "potentially offensive content and language" will feature alongside the episode, it added.

UKTV, which is owned by BBC Studios, previously said it had temporarily made The Germans unavailable while it carried out a review.

The decision was criticised by John Cleese, who played misanthropic hotel owner Basil Fawlty in the series.

UKTV said "we recognise that more contextual information can be required on our archive comedy, so we will be adding extra guidance and warnings to the front of programmes to highlight potentially offensive content and language".

"We will reinstate Fawlty Towers once that extra guidance has been added, which we expect will be in the coming days," it said.

"We will continue to look at what content is on offer as we always have done."

The episode first aired in 1975 and features Basil Fawlty goose-stepping around while shouting "don't mention the war" in front of a group of visiting Germans.

It also contains scenes showing the Major Gowen character using offensive language about the West Indies cricket team.

According to reports, Major Gowen's scenes had already started to be edited out by some broadcasters.

"The major was an old fossil left over from decades before. We were not supporting his views, we were making fun of them," Cleese told the newspaper.

"If they can't see that, if people are too stupid to see that, what can one say?".

