Netflix Australia pulls Chris Lilley shows

5370537724001

Netflix has removed four comedy shows featuring outspoken Australian performer Chris Lilley from its platform in Australia and New Zealand.

Lilley's controversial depictions of characters in a range of shows, including in blackface, have previously raised questions about racial discrimination. Now they have run afoul of the global re-evaluation of black people's position in society, and their on-screen portrayal, following the death of George Floyd in the custody of US law enforcement.