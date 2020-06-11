AAP Entertainment

Indigenous host says dark past can educate

By AAP Newswire

Nine Network's indigenous host Brooke Boney says if entertainment executives wanted real change they should provide greater opportunities for people of colour.

In a heartfelt monologue on Nine's Today show, Boney says eradicating movies and TV shows of our past because they showed people of colour in a poor light was not the way forward.

She said everyone knows 'blackface' is totally "inappropriate", but films and TV shows that "punched down" show children of today how poorly people have been treated.

"If these companies truly want to make lasting change, and not just virtue signal in a moment of turmoil, then they need to support new talent and open doors that have been closed to people of colour," Boney told viewers on Thursday.

"If they truly want to make a difference in the way we tell stories about who we are as a society we don't do that by deleting things we have done in the past."

Her comments follow Netflix removing four of Australian comedian Chris Lilley's TV series from its streaming service and BBC deleting episodes of Little Britain from their libraries.

Both comedy series featured blackface sketches, while HBO temporarily withdrew cinematic classic Gone With The Wind, set in the 1800s during the civil war, because of its portrayal of slavery of African Americans.

The movie will return with a notation denouncing the slavery and stereotypes depicted.

But Australian entertainment reporter Peter Ford asked where film executives draw the line when it comes to offending viewers.

He held up Breakfast at Tiffany's as a film possibly offensive to Asians.

He said he had always questioned why Hollywood legend Mickey Rooney was cast as an Asian.

"If we are going to be sincere about this and go down this path and absolve ourselves of our sins, Breakfast at Tiffany is a highly offensive caricature of an Asian because it was Mickey Rooney playing it," Mr Ford said.

"There will be dozens of movies that are offensive because of the caricatures of Asian people, Jewish people and gay people."

