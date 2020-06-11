AAP Entertainment

HBO Max pulls Gone with the Wind

By AAP Newswire

Gone with the Wind has been pulled from HBO Max in the US. - AAP

HBO Max says Gone with the Wind will eventually return to the platform with a discussion about its historical context and a denouncement of its racist depictions.

On Tuesday, HBO Max removed the 1939 film from its library in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.

"Gone with the Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society," an HBO Max spokesperson said.

"These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible."

The spokesperson said that when the film was returned to HBO Max it would be with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of the racist depictions.

The removal comes after a Los Angeles Times op-ed written by 12 Years a Slave screenwriter John Ridley called for the film to be taken down as it perpetuates racial stereotypes and glorifies the antebellum South.

Starring Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, Hattie McDaniel and Olivia de Havilland, Gone with the Wind takes place on a plantation outside Atlanta after the American Civil War.

It tells the love story of Scarlett O'Hara (Leigh), the daughter of a plantation owner, and Rhett Butler (Gable), a fellow Southern aristocrat.

The film went on to win eight Academy Awards, including best picture, best actress for Leigh, best director for Victor Fleming and best supporting actress for McDaniel, who was the first Black person to ever win an Oscar.

Upon its release, Gone with the Wind broke theatre attendance records and was the highest-grossing film of all time to that point.

Following Floyd's death and nationwide protests against the oppression of black rights and police violence, greater scrutiny has been given to some TV shows featuring police, like Cops, which was cancelled at Paramount Network on Tuesday.

