Cops TV show dropped after 33 seasons

By AAP Newswire

A mural is seen on a boarded-up business as an LAPD car drives by

After 33 seasons on television, Cops has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world.

"Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return," a spokesperson for the cable channel said.

The show was pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move was made permanent on Tuesday.

It's not clear whether the company that makes the show, Langley Productions, will try to find a new home for it. A voicemail at a company phone number was not accepting messages.

The reality show, with its widely known reggae theme song Bad Boys, allowed viewers to ride along with police officers on patrol in various cities.

It ran on the Fox network for 25 years until 2013, when Viacom-owned Spike TV picked it up. The show remained on the air after Spike was rebranded as the Paramount Network in 2018.

