Splendour 2020 festival called off

By AAP Newswire

The Splendour In the Grass music festival, 2019 - AAP

Music festival Splendour in the Grass has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Byron Bay event, which was to be headlined by Tyler, The Creator, the Strokes and Flume, had already been rescheduled from July to late October but will now be held from July 23 to 25 next year.

"We have been monitoring the situation closely for the past few months and while Australia is now moving into the recovery phase, there is no timeline yet around the opening of international borders," Splendour in the Grass co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a result, and with our audience interests front and centre, we must announce the reschedule to 2021 now.

"We intend to re-book as many of the 2020 artists as possible and we have started to work through that process."

General ticket release for the festival, which will also be Splendour's 20th anniversary event, will be available in June.

