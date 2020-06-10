AAP Entertainment

Little Britain blackface skits under fire

By AAP Newswire

Little Britain actor and comedian Matt Lucas. - AAP

1 of 1

Little Britain has been removed from iPlayer because "times have changed" since the comedy first aired, the BBC says.

The series, starring David Walliams and Matt Lucas, has come under fire recently because of the use of blackface in some sketches.

It comes after Black Lives Matter protests have taken place around the world following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US after a police officer knelt on his neck.

Little Britain has also been criticised for its portrayal of black women by white men.

Walliams sported black make-up and a large afro wig to play the overweight black woman Desiree DeVere.

Lucas also used blackface to play Pastor Jesse King, who said he was "from the ghetto" and spoke in tongues to cure the sick.

A BBC spokesman said: "There's a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer which we regularly review. Times have changed since Little Britain first aired, so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."

Last week, Netflix also removed the show, as well as Walliams and Lucas's other series Come Fly With Me.

In that show Lucas wore dark make-up to play Jamaican woman Precious and ground crew employee Taaj, who was of Pakistani descent.

Lucas has since said he has regrets about Little Britain, describing the comedy as "cruel".

He told The Big Issue: "If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn't make those jokes about transvestites. I wouldn't play black characters.

"Basically, I wouldn't make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I'd do now.

"Society has moved on a lot since then and my own views have evolved. There was no bad intent there - the only thing you could accuse us of was greed. We just wanted to show off about what a diverse bunch of people we could play.

"Now I think it's lazy for white people to get a laugh just by playing black characters. My aim is to entertain, I don't have any other agenda."

Latest articles

Sport

2019 V/Line Cup helped deliver $2.23 million to region

Goals were kicked on and off the field at last year’s AFL Victoria V/Line Cup Carnival a study has shown. New figures released by the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research revealed $2.23 million was generated in the City of Greater...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Instant Replay: St Kilda v Geelong 2009

In one of the all-time great home and away AFL matches, St Kilda and Geelong delivered in every single way possible when they met in round 14, 2009. Someone’s ‘0’ had to go; each side entered the game 13-0 and the Etihad Stadium was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Photos | Kialla Golf Club mid-week action

Golfers continue to converge on courses across the Goulburn Valley after the return of the sport last month. News photographer Rodney Braithwaite ventured out to Kialla Golf Club yesterday as players enjoyed the sunshine on the fairways after...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Irwins battle Brady Bunch for TV award

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin are nominated for two Critics Choice awards for their TV series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Eagles’ Henley seeks copyright law change

Eagles songwriter Don Henley has urged Congress to protect artists from online pirating involving big tech platforms like Google’s YouTube.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

William reveals he’s a helpline volunteer

Britain’s Prince William has told volunteers on a crisis helpline he has been helping out during the lockdown; he has been trained to help those in need.

AAP Newswire