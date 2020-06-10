Prince Philip to celebrate 99th birthday

The Queen and Prince Philip have spent more time under the same roof together during lockdown than they have in many years, as the prince prepares to turn 99.

The couple, who have been married for more than 70 years, were poignantly photographed side by side at Windsor Castle to mark Phillip's 99th birthday on Wednesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh had been spending much of his retirement at his cottage in the sanctuary of the Sandringham estate, more than 150km away from the Queen, who was usually at Buckingham Palace or at Windsor.

But they were reunited at the Berkshire castle three months ago for their safety after Philip was flown there by helicopter on March 19 ahead of the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

Royal expert Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said it was unusual for the couple to spend so much time together.

"This must be the longest they've been under the same roof for many years, I would say," he told Britain's PA news agency.

"But it's an opportunity for them in their later years to reconnect.

"It is the perfect royal cocooning."

The Queen and Philip are staying with a reduced household of around 20 staff, dubbed Operation HMS Bubble.

Little said the monarch and Philip most likely have lunch or dinner together each day while spending other time on their separate interests.

Philip keeps himself busy reading, writing and painting, and even released a rare public statement in April - his first since his retirement - praising key workers and those making sure that essential services are kept running during the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as enjoying riding her fell ponies in Windsor Home Park, the Queen - the nation's longest reigning monarch - has her official duties to deal with, including her red boxes of papers and regular telephone audiences.

The success of the Queen and Philip's long-lasting marriage has often been put down to their differing personalities.

"The Queen is a much more laid-back character, while the duke has never suffered fools gladly," Little said.

"The Queen is much less confrontational so I suppose they are opposites in many ways, but clearly the chemistry has worked for them as they are now in the 73rd year of marriage so that itself is quite remarkable."

The royal commentator added that the Queen and duke had admitted tolerance is essential for their happy marriage.

"As they have said publicly at times of wedding anniversaries, it's tolerance in abundance and plenty of patience as well," Little said.

"I suppose for them perhaps it's always been a case of absence makes the heart grow fonder. They would go through periods of not really seeing much of each other."

Little expected Philip's birthday to be different however.

"They will make a fuss of him on Wednesday, as much as you can make a fuss of the Duke of Edinburgh," he said.