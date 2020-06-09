AAP Entertainment

Irwins battle Brady Bunch for TV award

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of (L-R) Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin - AAP

It's the dream reality TV match-up.

Australia's first family of crocodiles and other slippery creatures, the Irwins, will battle American TV's first family, The Brady Bunch.

Yes, that's right.

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin are taking on Marcia, Greg, Peter, Jan, Bobby and Cindy.

That's not all.

The melee will include American drag queen RuPaul, German supermodel Heidi Klum, Queer Eye's fab five and the glittered-up squad from the long-running American version of Dancing with the Stars.

They will compete later this month for the best ensemble in an unscripted TV series trophy at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

The awards honour the best of reality TV and are decided by more than 400 North American television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters.

The Irwins were nominated for their Animal Planet TV series, Crikey! It's the Irwins.

The family also picked up a nomination for best animal/nature series.

The Brady Bunch cast - Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen - were nominated for their new reality TV series, A Very Brady Renovation.

The show followed the renovation of the original Los Angeles home used for exterior shots on their iconic 1969-1974 TV sitcom.

The other ensemble category nominees were: RuPaul's Drag Race; Klum's Making the Cut; Queer Eye; and Dancing with the Stars.

Netflix's Cheer, an inside look at a Texas cheerleading squad's preparations for the National Cheerleading Championship, and RuPaul's Drag Race, led this year's field with five nominations each.

Queer Eye and Couples Therapy each received three nominations.

The winners will be announced on June 29.

