Kylie Jenner highest-paid celeb: Forbes

Kylie Jenner and Kanye West have topped the annual Forbes list of the highest-paid celebrities but sports stars, including Roger Federer and Lionel Messi, dominate the top 10.

Forbes estimated that Jenner earned $US590 million ($A849 million) in the past 12 months, mostly from the sale of a 51 per cent stake in her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty in 2019.

Jenner, 22, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, made headlines a week ago when Forbes said that after reviewing data from the Coty sale, it no longer believed she was a billionaire as it had declared a year ago.

Jenner responded saying the original Forbes estimate was based on "a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions".

West, who is married to Kardashian, followed with an estimated $US170 million in earnings, much of it from his deal with Adidas for his Yeezy sneaker brand.

West was also the top-earning musician, followed by Elton John who raked in most of his estimated $US81 million from a lengthy farewell tour.

Forbes said the Celebrity Top 100 earned a combined $US6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $US200 million drop from 2019, after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered stadiums and sports arenas.

Tennis champion Federer took third place with an estimated $US106.3 million, mostly from endorsement deals with companies such as Japanese clothing company Uniqlo and watchmaker Rolex. He was followed by soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

Newcomers this year included Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda ($US45.5 million) and musician Billie Eilish ($US53 million), who at age 18 was the youngest of the Celebrity 100.

Taylor Swift, who took the top spot a year ago, slid to 25th place after the conclusion of her "Reputation" world tour.