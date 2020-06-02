AAP Entertainment

Celebrities slam Trump over US protests

By AAP Newswire

George Clooney adds his support to black deaths protests. - AAP

1 of 1

Celebrities are speaking out as protests that have swept the US in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody show no signs of stopping.

Floyd, who was African-American, died in Minneapolis last week, with a bystander's video showing a white officer putting his knee on his neck for several minutes.

His death sparked a wave of anger, with demonstrations continuing across major US cities.

Many cities, including Los Angeles and New York, are under curfew orders in an attempt to quell the protests.

In an address from the White House Rose Garden on Monday, Donald Trump threatened to deploy the military if state governors did not halt the violence.

The president then walked to the nearby St John's Church and posed for pictures while holding a bible.

Singer John Legend, a frequent critic of the president, accused Trump of using law enforcement to clear peaceful protesters so he could get a photograph.

He tweeted: "#BunkerBoy Trump had to prove he could walk in broad daylight today so he sicced the police on peaceful protesters so he could stand there and awkwardly hold the Bible. Dear God. We need to end this nightmare of a presidency."

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee, who refers to Trump as "Agent Orange," wrote on Instagram that the US was on the verge of a dictatorship.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B accused the president of threatening people and making protesters "more angry".

Samuel L Jackson suggested Mr Trump had "declared war on the public," admitting he fears "it's about (to) get all kinds of f***ed up here!!".

Earlier, George Clooney penned an essay for The Daily Beast, saying America's greatest pandemic is racism.

He wrote: "How many times have we seen people of colour killed by police? ... There is little doubt that George Floyd was murdered.

"We watched as he took his last breath at the hands of four police officers."

Clooney added: "We need policymakers and politicians that reflect basic fairness to all of their citizens equally. Not leaders that stoke hatred and violence as if the idea of shooting looters could ever be anything less than a racial dog whistle."

Chart-topping star Adele also lent her support to the Black Lives Matter movement, warning against the campaign becoming "disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now".

She wrote: "This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it's about inequality. And this isn't only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere.

"I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice."

Latest articles

News

Campaspe libraries to open from Monday

CAMPASPE Shire customer service centres and libraries reopened in a limited capacity on Monday. The moves were part of the latest easing of restrictions in Victoria. “We are sure the opening of our libraries will be welcomed; however, we urge...

Campaspe News
News

Council elections to go through the post

THE Victorian Government has announced local council elections will still go ahead this year, albeit in a different format. Victorians will be able to have their say on their local government representatives through a postal vote on Saturday...

Campaspe News
News

Sam turns driveways into backdrop for family photos during pandemic

AFTER not picking up her camera for a while, Sam Watkins decided it was time to get back into photography — but this time it’s a bit different. You would usually see this local photographer at an event somewhere in the community or maybe out...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

JK Rowling publishes new story online

J K Rowling has published the first chapters of a fairy tale about a monster known as the Ickabog, an allegory about truth and abuse of power.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Narrator of Thomas The Tank Engine dies

Actor Michael Angelis, long-term narrator of Thomas the Tank Engine TV series Thomas & Friends, has died at home, aged 76.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Bully or truly great, Jones splits opinion

Controversial and divisive to the end, Alan Jones ends his career as Australia’s most successful radio broadcaster.

AAP Newswire