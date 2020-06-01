AAP Entertainment

Renowned ephemeral artist Christo dies

By AAP Newswire

Artist Christo - AAP

1 of 1

Christo, known for massive, ephemeral public arts projects has died at his home in New York. He was 84.

His death on Sunday was announced on Twitter and the artist's web page. No cause of death was given.

Along with late wife Jeanne-Claude, the artists' careers were defined by their ambitious art projects that quickly disappeared soon after they were erected.

In 2005, he installed more than 7500 vinyl gates in New York's Central Park and wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin in fabric with an aluminium sheen in 1995.

Their $26 million ($A39 million) Umbrellas project erected 1340 blue umbrellas installed in Japan and 1760 blue umbrellas in Southern California in 1991.

The statement said the artist's next project, L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, is slated to appear in September in Paris as planned.

An exhibition about Christo and Jeanne-Claude's work is also scheduled to run from July through October at the Centre Georges Pompidou.

"Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible but realizing it," his office said in a statement.

"Christo and Jeanne-Claude's artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories."

Born in Bulgaria in 1935, Christo Vladimirov Javacheff studied at the Fine Arts Academy in Sofia before moving to Prague in 1957, then Vienna, then Geneva.

It was in Paris in 1958 where he met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon. They were born on the same day (June 13) in the same year (1935), and, according to him, "In the same moment" and would become partners in life and art.

Christo was already wrapping smaller found objects, like cars and furniture. After he met Jeanne-Claude, their scale broadened. Within three years they were working together on an installation of oil drums and tarp on the docks in Cologne.

Although their large scale outdoor and indoor projects were collaborative, they were all credited solely to Christo until 1994, when they revealed Jeanne-Claude's contributions.

The decision, they said, was theirs and deliberate since it was difficult enough for even one artist to make a name for himself.

The pair moved to New York in 1964 and would call the city home for the rest of their lives. Jeanne-Claude died in 2009 at age 74 from complications of a brain aneurysm.

Latest articles

National

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

The latest snapshot of COVID-19 cases, measures and impacts as of 0730 AEST June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

West Syd Airport metro line expedited

A metro line connecting the Western Sydney Airport to St Marys will begin construction by the end of 2020, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

AAP Newswire
National

US violence not bringing change: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the death of US man George Floyd was shocking but he doesn’t believe violent protest is the answer.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

JK Rowling publishes new story online

J K Rowling has published the first chapters of a fairy tale about a monster known as the Ickabog, an allegory about truth and abuse of power.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Celeb support to save unburnt NSW forest

Actor Claudia Karvan has thrown her support behind a campaign to halt a forest being felled to create 180 housing lots at bushfire-ravaged Manyana in NSW.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Bully or truly great, Jones splits opinion

Controversial and divisive to the end, Alan Jones ends his career as Australia’s most successful radio broadcaster.

AAP Newswire