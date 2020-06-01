AAP Entertainment

Cast re-enact Lord of the Rings on Zoom

By AAP Newswire

Sir Ian McKellen - AAP

1 of 1

Sir Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler and Andy Serkis have re-enacted key scenes from the Lord Of The Rings films as the cast reunited over Zoom.

They were joined by co-stars including Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Sean Bean, Karl Urban and Viggo Mortensen, as well as director Peter Jackson, for the latest instalment of Josh Gad's YouTube show Reunited Apart.

He has previously reunited the casts of The Goonies, Back To The Future and Splash to raise money for charity No Kid Hungry.

Sir Ian revisited his role as Gandalf, while Serkis slipped back into the voice of Gollum, as the cast members performed some of their favourite scenes from the trilogy and shared memories.

Sir Ian said: "There was nothing better in my life than coming to New Zealand and seeing that beautiful country. It's been an absolute blessing."

Jackson added: "We were all on the same side, which was incredible. It had all the trappings of a Hollywood film but we shot it as a Kiwi home movie."

The cast also paid tribute to dialect coach Andrew Jack, who taught them Elvish for the film, who recently died after contracting coronavirus.

They also showed off their matching tattoos, after a group of them got the world nine tattooed in Elvish script, referring to the nine actors who played the Fellowship.

The cast all got the same design inked on different parts of their body, and Sir Ian pulled back his shirt to show off his tattoo on the back of his shoulder.

The reunion also featured a message from Sir Ian Holm, who could not join the reunion, but said: "I am sorry to not see you in person, I miss you all and hope your adventures have taken you to many places, I am in lockdown in my hobbit home, or holm."

The reunion also featured a quiz hosted by surprise guest and filmmaker Taika Waititi and Jackson concluded by saying: "Now it's up to everybody to decide what the world after this pandemic is going to be like so everyone has got to really lift their game and turn the world into a good place.

"It's a reset moment and it's up to all of us to make sure that what comes out of it is something better."

Latest articles

Soccer

La Liga unveils fixtures as restart looms

Barcelona will take on Real Mallorca on June 13 while Real Madrid will play Eibar the following day when Spain’s La Liga season resumes.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

English Championship to resume on June 20

England’s Championship will resume play on June 20 after clubs agreed to a date following a three-month hiatus due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sancho leads ‘Floyd’ tributes in Germany

England’s Jadon Sancho, France’s Marcus Thuram, US footballer Weston McKennie have protested for George Flloyd in the German Bundesliga.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

JK Rowling publishes new story online

J K Rowling has published the first chapters of a fairy tale about a monster known as the Ickabog, an allegory about truth and abuse of power.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Celeb support to save unburnt NSW forest

Actor Claudia Karvan has thrown her support behind a campaign to halt a forest being felled to create 180 housing lots at bushfire-ravaged Manyana in NSW.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Bully or truly great, Jones splits opinion

Controversial and divisive to the end, Alan Jones ends his career as Australia’s most successful radio broadcaster.

AAP Newswire