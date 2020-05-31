AAP Entertainment

Narrator of Thomas The Tank Engine dies

By AAP Newswire

Thomas the Tank Engine - AAP

British actor Michael Angelis, best known as the voice of the beloved children's TV series about Thomas The Tank Engine, has died aged 76.

His agent said he died suddenly while at home with his wife.

The Liverpool-born actor took over from former Beatles member Ringo Starr as storyteller of Thomas The Tank Engine And Friends in 1991, narrating 13 series of the popular children's TV show in Britain.

The program's name was later shortened to Thomas and Friends.

Angelis was also known for playing Arnie in television drama September Song and as Martin Niarchos in mini-series GBH, among other roles.

He was married to Coronation Street actress Helen Worth from 1991 to 2001 and later married Jennifer Khalastchi.

